Lawmakers react to New York Post report that Cuomo Administration withheld nursing home data

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fallout continues after a New York Post report revealed that the Cuomo Administration allegedly withheld the true number of COVID-19 nursing home resident deaths out of fear of a potential Department of Justice probe under the Trump Administration.

Republicans are calling for a DOJ investigation and a state Attorney General investigation into the matter.

“Everyone involved has to be held accountable, investigated and prosecuted if necessary,” said Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt.

Orrt is calling for a full investigation into the Cuomo Administration’s handling on COVID-19 nursing home policies and data. On Wednesday, Administration officials held a meeting on the issue with Democrat committee chairs.

The New York Post first reported that in that meeting Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said after a DOJ letter came in August, “basically, we froze, because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice or what we give to you guys, what we start saying was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation.”

It was later confirmed in a partial transcript released by the Administration. In a statement DeRosa said Friday:

“I was explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature’s request to deal with the federal request first.” Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Crucial information should never be withheld from entities that are empowered to pursue oversight” and that her conference is “discussing next steps”

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Tom Reed had this to say during an Empire State Weekly taping:

“We’re going to be filing criminal complaints because she has on taped confessions, admitted that she lied, she lied.” Congressman Tom Reed

While state Republicans have continued to push for the Governor’s emergency powers to be removed for months, more Democrat lawmakers are now onboard. In a joint statement, 14 of them said, “it is clear that the expanded emergency powers granted to the Governor are no longer appropriate.”

Those emergency powers were granted March 2020 and are due to expire on April 30, but those Senators said they should be removed as quickly as possible.