ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With only a few days left in the legislative session, advocates are hoping a bill that would help cancer patients passes in the assembly before lawmakers leave Albany.

In the state senate, a bill passed unanimously to require health insurance policies and Medicaid to cover biomarker testing for people who’ve been diagnosed with diseases such as cancer.

Over in the assembly, Assemblymember Pamela Hunter, who sponsors the bill, said targeted treatment based on biomarker testing has worked wonders for patients.

“This is something we need conversations about and getting it right now,” she said. “If we prevent and take care of it now, we get the great treatment now that is right for the illness now, it really saves money and has great quality of life later in life.”

Officials with the American Cancer Society Action Network said, while many insurance policies cover some biomarker testing, there are many disparities. Twelve other states have already passed similar legislation.