ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lawmakers and environmental advocates gathered Tuesday to urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to prioritize electric buildings in her executive budget.

Nearly 200 advocates from across the state came to to the Capitol to call on the governor to uphold her State of the State commitments by including proposals in her executive budget that will save New Yorkers money and fight climate change.

The All-Electric Building Act will ban gas hookups in new buildings across New York State and require them to be all electric with appliances like energy efficient heat pumps for heating, cooling and hot water and modern induction cooktops.