Law signed to protect tenants from harassment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new bill was signed into law on Tuesday that protects rent regulated tenants from being harassed by their landlord.

The law makes it a crime for a landlord to create unsafe conditions to force a tenant out of their home.

The previous law only protected tenants who could prove physical injury due to a landlord’s action and that the landlord intended to cause that injury.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is an advocate of the law. Tuesday, she said: