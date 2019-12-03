Law signed to protect tenants from harassment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new bill was signed into law on Tuesday that protects rent regulated tenants from being harassed by their landlord.
The law makes it a crime for a landlord to create unsafe conditions to force a tenant out of their home.
The previous law only protected tenants who could prove physical injury due to a landlord’s action and that the landlord intended to cause that injury.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is an advocate of the law. Tuesday, she said:
“For far too long, unscrupulous landlords have gotten away with subjecting rent-regulated tenants to dangerous and inhumane conditions in an attempt to force them out of their homes. Today that changes. Tenants will no longer have to meet an unreasonably high bar to demonstrate that they are being harassed. Instead, we will ensure that landlords will face justice when they intentionally subject their tenants to unsafe, disruptive, or uninhabitable conditions, such as exposing them to hazardous materials, shutting off heat and hot water, or using construction to make buildings deliberately uninhabitable. I thank the bill’s sponsors, Senator Krueger and Assemblymember Lentol, legislative leaders, and Governor Cuomo for ensuring that our most vulnerable tenants will be protected.”New York Attorney General Letitia James