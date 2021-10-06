WATCH: Hochul announces increase in anti-hate crime funding

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Actor Michael Ironside, known for movies such as "Top Gun," "Total Recall," and "Starship Troopers," is starring in a film premiering in Hudson. "Skipping Stones," a drama about people dealing with grief and guilt, will be premiering October 23 at Time & Space Limited in Hudson.

Skipping Stones takes place about a decade after a tragic accident costs a young man his life. The film deals with the people in his life who are unable to more forward and move on since the accident.