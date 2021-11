ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The sports and entertainment venue in Albany formerly known as the Times Union Center will now be known as MVP Arena. The naming rights of the center were awarded to MVP Health Care.

“When we announced the arena naming rights RFP, I said I wanted more than just a company’s name and logo on our facility. I wanted a partner that was committed to the success of the arena and the surrounding community. I’m thrilled to say that we have found that partner in MVP, which has a long history of successful collaborations of this kind,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.