ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul will be updating New Yorkers on the extraordinary session that was held overnight. The update is set to start around 2:30 p.m.

Hochul said the session was to add equal rights into the New York State Constitution. She said the New York State Legislature would be passing a resolution to solidify the right to abortion access, as well as enacting gun safety legislation in response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision in NYSRPA v. Bruen.

“Recent Supreme Court rulings have threatened the rights of New Yorkers to make decisions about their own bodies and our right to protect New Yorkers from gun violence, but we refuse to stand idly by, and we must act,” said Hochul. “I thank Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie for working through the day and night on these bold actions in response to these reckless Supreme Court decisions. We will enact legislation to strengthen our laws on concealed carry weapons, and building on our nation-leading protections for abortion patients and providers, New York State will take an unprecedented step toward enshrining the fundamental right to abortion access into our State Constitution. Let me be clear: We will do everything in our power to protect New Yorkers.”

