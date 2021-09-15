WATCH: Hochul holds COVID briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding a press conference to provide a statewide COVID-19 update. It starts at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed in the player above.

Hochul is set to make an announcement during the briefing from the Red Room in the Capitol. It’s unclear if she’ll take questions from reporters.

On Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked a state requirement that health care workers get vaccinated. Also on Tuesday, Hochul announced appointments to New York’s ethics committee, JCOPE.

