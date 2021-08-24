WATCH: Gov. Hochul holds briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kathy Hochul held her first official briefing as New York’s 57th governor. This after a short Q&A with the press after her ceremonial swearing-in on Tuesday morning.
Hochul said she is humbled by the situation. She gestured to the historical significance of her position, nodding to suffragists who fought for women in politics, as well as the sacrifices made and lessons taught by her grandparents, parents, and children.
Christine Quinn, Executive Committee Chair of the New York State Democratic Party—who was also the first woman to serve as NYC Council Speaker described Hochul as an “incredibly hard-working public servant” who knows that the government is best when it goes from the bottom up, rather than the top down.
“She’s a fierce fighter,” Quinn said of Hochul during an interview Tuesday morning in New York City.
