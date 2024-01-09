ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In her 2024 State of the State address, Gov. Kathy Hochul said that a high quality education should be accessible to all New Yorkers. This in mind, she said that she aims to make it easier for New Yorkers to take advantage of opportunities to learn.

In the book accompanying the State of the State address, Hochul said that her administration has already directed unprecedented resources and support to the education system. With the goal of clearing the pathway to success, she proposed automatic acceptance to the SUNY and CUNY systems for students at the top of their class in every high school. Comparing to other states with a similar process, she said that direct admission will likely help more students graduate and increase their wages long-term.

To increase college-enrollment and make it cheaper, Hochul proposed requiring that every student completes the FAFSA—or signs a FAFSA waiver or applies for the NYS Dream Act. She cited research indicating higher graduation rates and college enrollment rates for students who complete the FAFSA, especially among poorer students.

Among Hochul’s ideas for making the college experience more affordable is to expand SNAP outreach on campus. And for younger New Yorkers, Hochul said she wants to increase reading levels. To that end, she would use $10 million to train 20,000 teachers in effective reading instruction. And back on campuses, she also said she’d expand access to SUNY and CUNY credentials for teachers who study tnhe science of reading.