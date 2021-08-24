Republican lawmakers eager to help Gov. Hochul tackle state issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul was officially sworn in on Tuesday, and she wasted no time confronting some of the biggest challenges facing the state. She wants to change the culture of New York politics.

It was the start of a new administration in New York following the fall of former governor Andrew Cuomo.

“At the stroke of midnight I once again took the oath of office creating a sacred bond of trust between me and every New Yorker,” said Gov. Hochul.

In a brief speech lasting roughly 10 minutes, Governor Hochul touched on four main priorities she wants to address. They were COVID-19, the Delta variant, increasing vaccine rates in the state and preparing for booster shots.

On her first day of the job, Gov. Hochul took swift action. She kept her promise on directing health officials to make masks mandatory for students and staff going to public school in the state.

Many local Republican lawmakers say a new chapter is here. They also have their expectations for the future.

“To accomplish this in New York, we need partnerships with all levels of government, and I am working now on getting this done,” said Gov. Hochul.

“I’m looking forward to working with her in a bipartisan way,” said New York Assemblymen Chris Tague.

The New York Republican State Committee’s Chairman Nick Langworthy hosted a “Cuomo Going Away” party on Tuesday night at the Outdoorsman in Cohoes to celebrate Cuomo’s resignation as governor.

Various elected Republican elected officials, including Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay, Assemblymen Jake Ashby and Chris Tague, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, and others gave their remarks.

“All you can do is give someone a chance. It’s not fair to visit the sins of Andrew Cuomo upon Kathy Hochul,” said Steve McLaughlin.

Assemblyman Tague says when it comes to wearing masks in school, he can’t stand behind it.

“We shouldn’t mandate this. We live in a free country, and this is a country about a constitution,” said Tague.

“She’s the governor. It’s not my call, but I think this should be a parental decision,” said McLaughlin.

On both sides of the political spectrum, both sides say they are ready to move forward and make New York a better place.

“To achieve all of this, and so much more, we must and will work together,” said Gov. Hochul.

Local Republican lawmakers say they also want to see work done on tackling gun violence across the state as well as bail reform.