REPORT: Cuomo planned to drop Hochul from 2022 ticket

Hochul Administration

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Booted from the ballot, according to the New York Post, Andrew Cuomo planned to dump Kathy Hochul off the 2022 ticket as lieutenant governor before he resigned.

The Post says Cuomo’s top aides called Hochul to tell her in January that she would not be his running mate when he ran for another term. A source told the post there was concern about diversity on the ticket.

Hochul has recently picked up major support as she plans to run for reelection. The state’s Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs endorsed Hochul earlier this week. A slew of Democratic Senators and Congress- and Assemblymembers have already cast their support behind Hochul.

