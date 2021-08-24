PHOTOS: Kathy Hochul’s first day as governor of New York

  • New York Governor Kathy Hochul (L) with her husband William J. Hochul Jr. is sworn in by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore during a ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation's fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York's first ever female governor. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • New York Governor Kathy Hochul (R) together with her husband William J. Hochul Jr. and family members poses during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation's fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York's first ever female governor. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • New York Governor Kathy Hochul (L) with her husband William J. Hochul Jr. is sworn in by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore during a ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation's fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York's first ever female governor. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • New York Governor Kathy Hochul (L) with her husband William J. Hochul Jr. shakes hands with Chief Judge Janet DiFiore (R) during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation's fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York's first ever female governor. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • ALBANY, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul poses with family after taking her ceremonial oath of office at the New York State Capitol on August 24, 2021 in Albany, New York. Gov. Hochul was sworn in today as New York State's 57th Governor, making her New York's first female governor. Hochul took over after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign following the release of a report by the NYS Attorney General Letitia James, that concluded Cuomo had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
  • New York Governor Kathy Hochul is sworn in by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore during a ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation's fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York's first ever female governor. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to the media during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation's fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York's first ever female governor. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • ALBANY, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks after taking her ceremonial oath of office at the New York State Capitol on August 24, 2021 in Albany, New York. Gov. Hochul was sworn in today as New York State's 57th Governor, making her New York's first female governor. Hochul took over after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign following the release of a report by the NYS Attorney General Letitia James, that concluded Cuomo had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
  • ALBANY, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks after taking her ceremonial oath of office at the New York State Capitol on August 24, 2021 in Albany, New York. Gov. Hochul was sworn in today as New York State's 57th Governor, making her New York's first female governor. Hochul took over after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign following the release of a report by the NYS Attorney General Letitia James, that concluded Cuomo had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
  • New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to the media during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation's fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York's first ever female governor. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • New York Governor Kathy Hochul sits during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation's fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York's first ever female governor. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • ALBANY, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lowers head in prayer during her ceremonial oath of office, administered by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore at the New York State Capitol on August 24, 2021 in Albany, New York. Gov. Hochul was sworn in today as New York State's 57th Governor, making her New York's first female governor. Hochul took over after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign following the release of a report by the NYS Attorney General Letitia James, that concluded Cuomo had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
  • (L-R) Family members Katie Hochul and Matt Gloudeman, Bill Hochul(C), and Will and Christina Hochul watch as Kathy Hochul, the first woman to be New York's governor, signs documents during a swearing-in ceremony in the Red Room at the state Capitol, early August 24, 2021, in Albany, New York. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation's fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York's first ever female governor. (Photo by Hans Pennink / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANS PENNINK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • ALBANY, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: Kathy Hochul (R) is administered the oath of office as New York State governor by Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore on a Bible held by her husband Bill Hochul in the Red Room at the state Capitol on August 24, 2021 in Albany, New York. Hochul was sworn in just past midnight as the state's 57th governor, the first women to ascend to the state's highest office. Hochul takes over for Andrew Cuomo, who announced he would resign following the release of a report by state Attorney General Letitia James that concluded Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. (Photo by Hans Pennink-Pool/Getty Images)
  • New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore(L), swears in Kathy Hochul, as the first woman to be New York's governor while her husband Bill Hochul holds a bible during a swearing-in ceremony in the Red Room at the state Capitol early August 24, 2021, in Albany, New York. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation's fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York's first ever female governor. (Photo by Hans Pennink / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANS PENNINK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • TOPSHOT - New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore swears in Kathy Hochul(R) as the first woman to be New York's governor during a swearing-in ceremony in the Red Room at the state Capitol, early August 24, 2021, in Albany, New York. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation's fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York's first ever female governor. (Photo by Hans Pennink / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANS PENNINK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — At midnight Kathy Hochul was sworn in as the 57th governor of New York, becoming the first female governor in the state’s history. Above is a photo album which captures the images of her first day in office.

Hochul inherits challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction during Andrew Cuomo’s distracted final months in office.

Hochul, a Democrat and former member of Congress from Western New York, took the oath of office just after midnight in a brief, private event overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore.

After another ceremonial swearing-in Tuesday morning at the New York State Capitol, Hochul promised a “fresh, collaborative approach” in state government.

“I want people to believe in their government again. It’s important to me that people have faith,” she said.

She noted that she’d already begun speaking with leaders who Cuomo was famous for feuding with, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“There’ll be no blindsiding, there’ll just be full cooperation,” Hochul said.

Over the next few months, Hochul, who was a little-known figure as lieutenant governor, will have an opportunity to reshape the way power works in Albany, where Cuomo dominated decision-making for years before being felled in a sexual harassment scandal.

For generations, it’s been said that all of the real decisions in the state government were made by “three men in a room,” the governor and the leaders of the state Senate and Assembly.

Now, for the first time in state history, two of those three — Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins — are women. Only the state Assembly is led by a man, Speaker Carl Heastie.

Cuomo left office at 12:00 a.m, two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face an impeachment battle that seemed inevitable after a report by independent investigators, overseen by Attorney General Letitia James, concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women.

On his final day in office, Cuomo released a pre-recorded farewell address in which he again said he was innocent and portrayed himself as the victim of a “media frenzy.”

Hochul takes over with the state still dealing with rolling crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the coming weeks she is expected to make decisions about whether to mandate masks for children returning to school — something she’s already said she favors.

She will be under pressure to get federal rent relief money into the hands of tenants. Little of the $2 billion set aside by the federal government to help New Yorkers pay off rent debt has been distributed to date in the state and thousands face the possibility of eviction if the state allows protections to expire.

And Hochul faces questions about whether she’ll change the culture of governance in New York, where many other top Democrats have, for years, complained about being shut out of key decisions and bullied by Cuomo.

Former Gov. David Paterson, who, like Hochul, unexpectedly became governor when his predecessor resigned, said she will need to restore faith in the office.

“There’s going to be some pressure on Gov. Hochul, as there was on me, to kind of restore the values and to restore the conduct and the decorum that bespeaks a governor,” Paterson said.

She’ll also have to work quickly. Hochul has already said she intends to run for a full term next year, and will have just months to establish herself as the favorite before a spring Democratic primary.

In the meantime, she’ll be building an administration — a task that began early Tuesday with the oath of office.

DiFiore administered the oath in front of a stone fireplace in a room at the Capitol, atop which were placed family pictures.

Hochul, her husband, Bill Hochul, and DiFiore entered the room wearing masks, taking them off when the ceremony began. Hochul placed her hand on a bible held by her smiling husband, a former federal prosecutor and current general counsel for Buffalo-based food service and hospitality company Delaware North.

Hochul signed a pile of papers — including the oath — using a set of ten pens dated “August 24, 2021,” while her family stood behind her looking on. She then said thank to her individual members of her staff, and told them she’d see them tomorrow before she left the room.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

