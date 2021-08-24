Locals react to first female Governor of NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday was an historic day, not just in Albany, but across the state. There has been a lot of excitement now that Kathy Hochul is officially the first woman Governor of New York State, something that many say is long overdue.

“Certainly it’s time! It’s long since time that we should have a female governor of New York,” said Barbara Bartoletti, Former Legislative Director for the League of Women Voters.

Bartoletti told NEWS10 ABC that she remembers a time when there were very few female state lawmakers in office. Fast forward to today, two of the top three highest ranking New York State government officials are women.

“I think women here in New York State have been waiting for this to say, ‘look at us! We can do the job!’ We now have a female majority leader who has been doing a very good job, and we have solidified that— that women can do that job and do it well.”

Mayor Kathy Sheehan also spoke about the importance of having women leaders like Governor Hochul in office. Sheehan is the first female Mayor of Albany.

“I remember thinking that that wasn’t what was front of mind—and in some ways, it almost made me feel a little uncomfortable to focus on first woman, but as I went out and talked to our school children, and young women at UAlbany and spoke to different classes, I started to realize the importance of it. The importance of recognizing that for both young men and young women, it’s important to see women in leadership positions.”

Mayor Sheehan said she is looking forward to continuing to work with Governor Hochul in the future.