ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announces actions to plant 25 million trees, safeguard clean water, and protect lakes in her State of State address. This is part of an ongoing effort to maintain New York State’s natural resources.

The NYS Climate Act enforces the need to plant and maintain new forests. Hochul’s announcement on planting 25 million trees by 2033 will stimulate the state’s tree-planting efforts while also prioritizing tree planting in urban areas to mitigate extreme heat.

To facilitate this goal, NYS will provide yearly grants to municipalities over three years to support reforestation and urban forests. These efforts will engage youth statewide through education and planting programs to inspire the next generation and create deeper connections about the importance of trees for the environment, climate, and public health.

Hochul’s priorities with her clean water initiatives are to support rural communities, grow community resources to ensure equitable access to funding opportunities, protect drinking water, track down and address sources of PFA contamination, and introduce guidance to reduce harmful algal blooms (HABs). In addition to these priorities, she will also continue to support essential water projects and make changes that will improve funding delivery and provide the most benefit to local communities.

NYS depends on the eastern Finger Lakes watershed and Chautauqua Lake as critical resources for clean drinking water, recreation, and tourism. There has been a greater frequency of reported HABs compromising our clean water access in these areas.

Hochul’s response to this contamination is to direct key investments into Eastern Finger Lakes Coalition of Soil and Water Conservation Districts to address the HAB’s root causes and reduce their appearances. She will also focus on restoring recreational opportunities in Chautauqua Lake and have the Department of Environmental Conservation work with State, federal, and non-profit partners to implement pollution reduction strategies with advanced water monitoring.

“New York’s natural resources are invaluable, and no one in New York should ever fear that they don’t have access to clean water,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s natural beauty is unmatched, and we must take the necessary steps to keep it that way for generations to come.”