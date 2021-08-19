Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Hochul Administration
Cuomo Under Fire
Your Local Election Headquarters
COVID-19
Special Reports
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
New York News
North Country
PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
Entertainment
Stocks
Sign-up for our Newsletter
Top Stories
Johnstown man arrested on weapons charges
Gloversville man killed in triple fatal wrong-way crash in Massachusetts
Video
WATCH: Gov. Hochul holds briefing
Video
Giant tortoise filmed ‘deliberately’ hunting, eating a baby bird in first documented video of its kind
Video
Albany NY Weather
Albany Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Allergy Report
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
1st & 10
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
10 in Toga
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
NEWS10 Backpack Giveaway
10 in Toga
Giving on 10
Destination NY
Women’s Health
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Veterans Voices
Lottery
Horoscopes
BestReviews
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps and Site
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Hochul Administration
WATCH: Gov. Hochul holds briefing
Video
Cuomo stripped of Emmy
Cuomo’s Emmy award rescinded
PHOTOS: Kathy Hochul’s first day as governor of New York
Gallery
Lawmakers hope Hochul restores public trust in state government
Video
More Hochul Administration Headlines
Local groups, leaders and lawmakers react to new Hochul Administration
Pataki on Hochul: ‘The beginning of a new era’
Video
WATCH: Ceremonial swearing-in for Gov. Kathy Hochul
Video
Hochul inherits vast challenges, vows ‘no blindsiding,’ end to ‘distractions’
Video
Kathy Hochul sworn in as 57th Governor of New York
Video
Cuomo bids farewell before Hochul takes over: 'Thank you for the honor of serving'
Video
Hochul announces key appointments in administration
Video
Cuomo gives farewell address, Hochul to be sworn in at midnight
Video
Cuomo ‘has no interest in running for office again’
Cuomo: ‘Thank you for the honor of serving as governor of New York’
Video
Download our news app
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Latest PODCAST episode
PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: The Plumb Oyster Bar
More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
Click Below to set up your cable box
Search for:
Latest COVID-19 News
Saratoga County announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Carnival cruise passenger, 77, dies of COVID-19 after testing positive on ship
Cuomo’s Emmy award rescinded
Warren County COVID update for Aug. 24
What’s the difference between a booster and an additional dose of the COVID vaccine?
More COVID-19
Cuomo Under Fire News
Cuomo stripped of Emmy
Cuomo’s Emmy award rescinded
Review of Governor Cuomo’s calendar shows he visited Central New York more than 100 times
Gallery
Cuomo submits resignation letter
Gov. Cuomo grants clemency to 6 individuals
More Cuomo Under Fire