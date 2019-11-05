Hundreds of NYC inmates could soon be released

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State budget that passed the legislature in the spring got rid of cash bail for the majority of misdemeanor and non-violent felony offenses.

The policy is set to go into effect on January 1.

President Donald Trump fired out a tweet this morning criticizing reports of early releases for defendants in New York City jails.

The New York Post first reported that about 880 defendants in City correctional centers could begin to be released starting “mid-December.”

A spokesperson from the Office of Court Administration confirmed the information about the ‘staggered’ release saying:

Many of the defendants who will be released must receive medical and/or mental health assistance, medications, housing assistance/placements and other services as mandated by settlement, consent decree or regulation. We have and continue to communicate with the City to let them know that judges are or will start in the near future reviewing securing orders and many will be modified and made effective on the date that they are reviewed.

There is still a cash bail system in place for higher-level cases.

NEWS10 ABC also asked OCA if there will be any early releases mid-December for any Upstate New York inmates.

A spokesperson responded that the courts are closed today for Election Day.