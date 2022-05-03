ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul chose a new Lieutenant Governor, Congressman Antonio Delgado, who represents the Capital Region. This comes after lawmakers passed legislation Monday that removed former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin’s name from the ballot. The former lieutenant governor resigned following his arrest due to campaign finance corruption charges.

“I believe we can work together, and we can thrive together. And once again, I just want to thank Governor Hochul for her service to the state of New York for giving me this opportunity,” said Delgado.

Governor Hochul is aware that some New Yorkers may have been concerned about the vetting process following the last lieutenant governor, but during a press conference, she assures New Yorkers it was done thoroughly.



“We had our legal team assemble lawyers who are experienced in this. It was a deep dive into the background, and so yes, that is something that we took very very seriously, and I know we got it right,”

she said.

Once sworn in, Delgado says he’s looking forward to his responsibilities.

“To be thinking about forward actions, what we can be investing in with infrastructure, with our small businesses, with making sure we’re supporting our communities with round housing … having that partnership where I can actively seek to deliver those outcomes on the ground is the objective,” said Delgado.

Fellow New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries says with Delgado leaving the 19th congressional district, it’s the House’s loss but the state’s gain. When asked about Delgado’s soon to be vacant seat, Jeffries says it’s crucial to get through redistricting maps first.

“You know there’s a long way between here and there. And the first thing that’s gotta happen is we gotta get fair maps,” said Jeffries.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, the GOP Congressional Candidate for the 19th district, says Delgado would have lost his seat come November. In a statement he says:



“I will keep meeting voters from all corners of the district and look forward to delivering real results for the 19th Congressional Districts. We are going to will against Delgado and we’ll win the special election when it’s announced. We aren’t changing course. We are full speed ahead.”