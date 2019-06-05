History to be made along with new LGBTQ Pride Month exhibit

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEXSTAR) — A new Pride Month exhibit titled, “Equality Will Never Be Silenced” is opening at the New York State Capital recognizing 16 LGBTQ New Yorkers for their cultural, political, and artistic contributions.

The exhibit will be held on the second floor of the New York State Capitol and run throughout the summer.

In addition, the Governor’s office announced that for the first time in New York State History, the LGBTQ pride flag will be raised over the state capitol.