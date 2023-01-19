ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Standing in the shadow of a giant inflatable pig, environmentalists on Thursday called on Governor Kathy Hochul to make the world’s largest oil companies pay for the infrastructure costs of dealing with climate change. The groups estimate that those costs could total $100 billion in New York over the next decade, with more expenses as the world’s climate worsens.

At the event, ahead of the State Senate hearing on implementing the Climate Action Council Final Scoping Plan, the groups called on Governor Hochul to include the “Climate Change Superfund Act” as part of her soon-to-be-released executive budget.

The groups also released a poll showing “overwhelming public support” for a plan that makes climate polluters pick up the tab for climate damages, according to a spokesperson for the activists. An analysis from the think tank Institute for Policy Integrity at NYU Law was also shown, which made the case that charging Big Oil would not lead to higher consumer prices.

The rally was held in the Legislative Office Building, around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. NEWS10 was there and will provide updates Thursday afternoon both on air and online.