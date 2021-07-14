Governor talks strategy to reduce gun violence

NY Capitol News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Brooklyn Wednesday to discuss the issue of gun violence. He collaborated with Democrat candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, lawmakers, and advocates to address the uptick. 

“As goes New York City goes New York State. It is an interwoven destiny,” the Governor said. “I agree with you. The way goes New York City goes New York State and in fact goes America,” Adams said. 

To combat the issue, the Governor announced a statewide gun violence disaster emergency about a week ago. 

“This is an epidemic like COVID. This does require a concerted and direct effort like COVID,” the Governor said. He’s faced criticism from Republicans who say the problem stems from the state’s criminal justice reforms.

The Governor says getting young people jobs is critical to stopping the violence and that 4,000 positions will be made available in New York City to start off.  

“Number one is employment opportunities. We have summer youth jobs for 15-24, which are people who are in school, but need a summer job. We then have permanent jobs that are trained jobs to real careers,” he said.

He also says there is opportunity in increasing community-based services and anti-violence outreach. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Empire State Weekly

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire