Governor says New York putting together a ‘tracing army’ with NJ, CT

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an effort to fight COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new statewide and regional tracing program.

The Governor said the tracing will be expensive and challenging, but there will be coordination from neighboring states New Jersey and Connecticut. Michael Bloomberg has also volunteered to develop and implement the tracing army. 

“Once you trace and you find more positives, then you isolate the positives,” Cuomo said. “They’re under quarantine; they can’t go out. They can’t infect anybody else.”

Johns Hopkins University and Vital Strategies will also be partners. Currently, the Governor said there’s about 500 tracers, but thousands will be needed. The state will also work with SUNY and CUNY to draw from medical field students.

Cuomo said that while the program will be concentrated downstate, it will be “proportionate to where the cases are.”

“When we see a cluster and an outbreak hotspot, then one of the strategies is send testers, tracers, isolate. That’s how you reduce the spread in that hotspot,” he said.

Bloomberg is contributing more than $10 million towards the tracing effort.

