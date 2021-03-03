Governor says he will cooperate with AG’s investigation, work on state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will not resign despite recent allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

Wednesday marked the Governor’s first briefing in over a week. The Governor says that he will cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation and work on the budget, which is due by the end of the month.

“Remember, we did a budget last year in the spring, in the heat of COVID where it was the most intense period of my life,” the Governor said.

Republicans and some democrats have called on the Governor to resign saying the issues surrounding allegations of inappropriate behavior and the state’s nursing home scandal are too much of a distraction for him to effectively govern the state.

On Tuesday, the Senate Majority Leader and Speaker of the Assembly announced a deal to roll-back the Governor’s emergency powers that were granted last spring. They were due to expire April 30.

If it becomes law, the new legislation will block the Governor from issuing new directives. Existing orders could be changed or extended, but prior notice must be given to the legislature for comment and review.

“What are we going to do? Comment on that? That’s almost insulting,” said Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay.

Republicans say it doesn’t fully rescind the Governor’s emergency powers.

“If they had done nothing… if they had continued to vote down our resolution, every day, that would have been better than this bill,” said Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt.

Democrats say the bill to roll back the Governor’s emergency powers could be voted on as soon as Friday.