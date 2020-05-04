Cuomo outlines the four phases of state’s regional reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State has now tested more than 1 million people for COVID-19. But in order for regions to begin a phased reopening, more testing is still needed.

At his daily briefing on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined the four phases of reopening. But, in order for regions to get started, one key to that is having 30 tests for every 1,000 residents per month.

“If Upstate has to wait for Downstate to be ready, they’re going to be waiting a long time,” said he said.

Governor Cuomo says the four phase reopening will be regional, and each region’s reopening will be determined by the rate of infection, hospital capacity, diagnostic testing capacity and tracing capacity.

“We can tell you by region right now of those criteria that we went through, which ones are in place for which region — so which ones have the right hospitalization, the right testing regimen, the right contact tracing regimen — and which ones still have work to do in those areas,” he said.

While most regions have seen a decline in hospitalizations, increased testing and tracing is needed. Once metrics are met and the reopening begins, the first phase is construction, manufacturing and select retail for pick-up.

“They are the most essential with the lowest risk. Second phase: professional services, retail, administrative support, real estate,” the Governor said.

The third will be restaurants and hotels. The fourth includes arts, entertainment, recreation and education.

The NYS on Pause order expires on May 15, and regions may start to reopen if they meet the state’s requirements.

