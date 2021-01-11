Gov. Cuomo outlines 2021 State of the State address

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered part one of his annual State of the State Address from the War Room at the New York State Capitol Monday. Some of his plans include legalizing recreational marijuana and mobile sports betting. A large focus was on the COVID-19 recovery process.

“We know what we must do, and we will do it. We will win the COVID war,” the Governor said.

Cuomo outlined seven priorities that included:

Defeating COVID Vaccinating New Yorkers Managing the short-term economic crisis Investing in the future Transitioning to green energy Understanding the long-term effects of COVID Addressing systemic injustices

Republicans said they were happy to hear the Governor talk about issues like making broadband more accessible and increasing economic activity.

“I’m glad to see that the Governor is focused on reopening the economy. We’ll see what that looks like. There was not a lot of details to a lot of the proposals,” said Senate Republican Leader Ortt.

“He did have some things that I thought were good and stuff I’d work with him. Talking about broadband, talking about telehealth, infrastructure. Those are all good policies, but you could tell, light on the details,” said Assembly Republican Leader Barclay.

As the state faces a $15 billion budget gap, the Governor is also proposing state sponsored mobile sports betting and legalizing recreational marijuana.

“This will raise revenue and it will end the over-criminalization of this product that has left so many communities of color over policed and over incarcerated,” the Governor said.

This isn’t the end of the State of the State. The Governor said Monday was an overview, and he’ll be holding three more presentations to provide more details and specifics.