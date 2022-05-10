ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday a total of $35 million in funding for abortion service providers. She called it a nation leading response and said the money is the largest fund of its kind in the county.

“I’m really proud that New York will lead the nation and hopefully set an example for the other states to realize that all of us have a responsibly to welcome with open arms those who need these these services, as well as make sure that New Yorkers, New York women have complete access without wait times that they don’t have their services disrupted either.”

Using emergency funds from the commissioner of health, Hochul stated she wants the money to be available the second Roe v. Wade is overturned. $25 million will be going towards abortion providers to expand access, and $10 million in security grants will be allocated to reproductive health care centers.

“No one should feel unsafe accessing healthcare—abortion care, and no one should feel unsafe providing that health care as well,” said Hochul.

In Western New York, plans to expand services are already underway.

“We are expanding clinics in Buffalo and Rochester to increase the number of people we can serve,” said Michelle Casey, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Central & Western New York. “We are recruiting staff to ensure we have people to see the extra patients we are going to need to care for.”

However, organizations such as the New York State Catholic Conference is against this funding.

Executive Director, Dennis Poust stated, “ Governor Hochul’s announcement that she is going to immediately redirect $35 million in taxpayer dollars to enable abortion clinics to expand their capacity to perform even more abortions is a grave misuse of state resources and an insult to millions of pro-life New Yorkers. Inviting women from out of state to come here to abort their unborn children is a breathtaking reminder of how far our culture has fallen.”

New York State codified abortion law, meaning regardless of the Surpreme Court’s decision, abortion would still be legal. Governor Hochul is calling on the federal government to do the same.