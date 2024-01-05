ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, lawmakers returned to the capitol to begin the legislative session. As lawmakers stated their priorities, Governor Kathy Hochul gave some indicators for her legislative goals ahead of the State of the State address.

NEWS10 Capitol Correspondent Jamie DeLine, explained Governor Hochul this week indicated she would prioritize consumer protections and affordability. Also this week, Patrick Orecki, the Director of State Studies for the Citizens Budget Commission explained as lawmakers return to the capitol. After lawmakers lay out their priorities, and the governor gives the State of the State address, the focus will shift to the budget which is due in April.

“The Governor’s Executive Budget is kind of the Super Bowl of the budget-making process it’s where you see the parameters of how the budget is going to take shape so the big things for us are what the bottom line is right now the state has budget gaps next year to close about four point three billion dollars as is projected right now and even bigger gaps in the out year so how the state manages that is going to be the key question,” said Orecki.

