Governor declares June 6, 2019 ‘Salute to World War II Military Service Day’ for New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) –The Governor’s office has announced they will be honoring World War II veterans and their families residing in all five New York State Veterans’ Homes by declaring June 6, 2019, as “Salute to World War II Military Service Day” across New York.

“On the 75th Anniversary of D-Day I want to offer a sincere thank you to all our veterans and their families for their sacrifice and service to protect our freedoms,” Governor Cuomo said.

Multiple events are being held across the state to honor and commemorate WWII veterans. At each of the State Veterans’ Homes, every World War II Veteran received a Governor’s Proclamation commemorating this special day in American history.

Select Veterans are being presented with the New York State Medal for Merit for their participation in the Invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 and World War II. All World War II Veterans at the State Veterans’ Homes received a letter of gratitude for their service from the Director of the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services.

Lieutenant Governor Hochul also honored WWII veterans today at the Purple Heart Museum in New Windsor. “We honor a day that changed the course of civilization and salute our WWII veterans across the state,” said Hochul.