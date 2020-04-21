Governor Cuomo lays out challenges in bringing coronavirus testing to scale

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said a key to reopening and getting the economy back on track will be testing, but he said a big issue that remains is the competition to purchase testing materials.

“Testing is something that no one would have expected as an issue,” he said.

And it’s an issue where the Governor said no one is “to blame.”

During Tuesday’s press briefing, he outlined that, while private manufacturers make the lab equipment, they then sell tests and equipment to labs. The labs then sell the tests to hospitals. But in order to perform the tests, local labs need certain chemicals. And depending on the manufacturer, different chemicals could be needed.

“When you go to the manufacturers, and you say ‘I need you to increase capacity,’ many of the manufacturers are saying ‘I can’t. I can’t get enough reagents’…” he said.

The Governor also noted that the state of Maryland was able to purchase tests from South Korea.

“Why didn’t I think of buying test kits from South Korea?” he said. “Why didn’t I think of buying test kits from China? It’s not what states are normally responsible for.”

Cuomo said dealing with international supply issues is something the federal government can help with.

