Governor Cuomo introduces New York State hand sanitizer to help combat COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in New York State has risen to 142 total. Of those positive cases, only eight are hospitalized.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday a new way for New York State to combat to coronavirus: New York State hand sanitizer.

The Governor says the state will be able to produce 100,000 gallons of the hand sanitizer a week, and it will go to government agencies, schools, and prisons. Cuomo said New Rochelle will be one of the areas to receive the hand sanitizer first.

The state is providing hand sanitizer for government agencies at a much lower cost, it comes in different sizes and in a floral bouquet. He urged other sellers to stop price gouging.

After his hand sanitizer announcement, Cuomo reiterated that the public should not panic, and should continue hand washing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He also announced that schools will be closed for a 24-hour period if a student tests positive for Coronavirus. The 24 hour period will be so officials can assess the situation.

Cuomo will be introducing new bill for paid sick leave for anyone quarantined either mandatory or voluntary.

