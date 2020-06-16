Governor Cuomo announces hospital and group home visitations to resume in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo announced today that hospitals and group homes for the developmentally disabled may resume visitations. Hospitals are able to welcome visitors again at their own discretion while following state guidelines. Same goes for group homes starting Friday.

“It is up to the discretion of the group home. They have to tell the state if they’re allowing visitors and again they have to follow state guidelines masks, etc.,” the Governor said.

Bill Gettman who is the head of Northern Rivers Family of Services and a parent of a child with autism says it’s been a hard and scary time. He says the news is a “huge Father’s Day present.”

“We’ve been waiting since March to make contact with our kids and I think the Governor and the Department of Health have been trying to balance good health, good safety, with parental contact, so we applaud the Governor and the Health Department for opening that up,” Gettman said.

Meanwhile visitations at nursing homes is still not allowed. “We’re still studying it. There’s still a high risk and when the Health Department advises me that it’s safe we’ll do it. I understand the demand, I understand the desire. But the Health Department doesn’t think the reward justifies the risk at this point,” the Governor said.