Governor authorizes NYS schools to re-open for the fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo has authorized all schools in New York State to re-open in the fall based on the current infection rates. But, that doesn’t necessarily mean that every school will fully re-open. The Governor is leaving it up to the districts to decide how and when they want to re-open. And, right now there’s a lot of flexibility as long as the districts get the ‘ok’ from the state health department.

“They can do in-person school but it is up to them. In-person, hybrid, outdoor education, remote education, a blend. Half day, quarter day, third day, that is all up to their discretion,” the Governor said on a conference call today.

The Governor says he ‘can’t fashion’ a one-size fits all plan for all of the 700+ school districts.

Bob Lowry with the NYS Council of School Superintendents says the organization didn’t take a position on whether or not schools should be allowed to re-open in person or not, but says they are encouraged by today’s announcement. “Superintendents, boards, teachers, parents, and so forth, they worked hard on plans and now they can go forward with those plans,” Lowry said.

The Governor says of the 749 districts 127 districts still haven’t submitted their plans to the Department of health for re-opening and and another 50 are either incomplete or deficient and will need to be further worked on. He also wants school districts to hold virtual sessions with parents between now and August 21st and another session with just teachers to explain their plans and answer questions.

“These school districts have to be talking to the parents and talking to the teachers because if the teachers don’t come back then you can’t really open schools. If the parents don’t send their students then you’re not really opening the schools,” the Governor said.

Additionally school districts will have to post their remote learning plans, contact tracing and testing plans online.

In a statement NYSUT said today, “…We’re thankful the governor agrees that forcing people back into the classroom when they feel their health is threatened is not what should happen. So if districts need to phase in the reopening of buildings, so be it. We must err on the side of caution. Period.”

Leaders at the state education department have also put out a statement today asking the Governor and legislature to work with them to assist districts with purchasing PPE and technology.