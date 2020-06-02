Governor addresses looting and criminal activity issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Across the state we’ve seen peaceful protests, and some violent ones as people mourn the killing of George Floyd and seek justice.

Governor Cuomo says protesters are rightly outraged, but he’s asking them to be calm and peaceful. He’s also asking them to follow COVD precautions as they protest. He says the looting and criminal activity should be looked at separately from the protests, and needs to be “stopped immediately.”

“We’ve had activity all across the state. All manageable except in New York City,” he said.

The Governor says he’s offered city mayors help from State Police and/or the National Guard.

“State police are working with many cities in Upstate New York. New York City has said they don’t want or need the National Guard, which would be a large scale support network that we could bring to New York City,” he said.

The Governor said the NYPD and Mayor Bill de Blasio ‘didn’t do their job last night.’ In a tweet Representative Peter King fired back: “Time for @NYGovCuomo to realize the NYPD is doing its job. Governor is failing in his…”

The Governor says most cities including New York City have had curfews. “The purpose of their curfew is to help the police deal with the looters. The curfew is not about the protesters,” the Governor said.