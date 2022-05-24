ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Adult Survivors Act into law on Tuesday. The new law creates a one-year lookback window for sexual assault survivors who were abused as adults.

It gives survivors more time to file a lawsuit against their alleged abuser. Supporters said the law also gives survivors the option to seek justice.

“And whether or not you choose to exercise that right is really up to you. It is a personal decision,” sexual assault survivor Marissa Hoechstetter said. “But what we’re doing by signing the law today is putting the power back in the hands of survivors.”

The state previously passed the Child Victims Act in 2019, which extends the statute of limitations for victims of child sex abuse.