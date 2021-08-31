Gov. Hochul bringing back legislature over evictions

NY Capitol News

by: MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling the state legislature into a special session Wednesday in hopes of extending an eviction moratorium and adding protections for tenants and property owners who fell behind on their rent or their mortgage because of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers will return Wednesday to weigh continuing the moratorium until Jan. 15, Hochul, a Democrat, said at a Tuesday evening news conference. It was set to expire at the end of the day Tuesday.

If lawmakers decide to extend the moratorium, they will have to change how it works.

In an Aug. 12 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court nixed part of the moratorium that allowed tenants to pause eviction proceedings simply by filing a form declaring they’d had a pandemic-related hardship.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

