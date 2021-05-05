Gov. Cuomo signs HERO Act into law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York has become the first state to place certain workplace healthcare protections of the coronavirus pandemic into permanent law after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the HERO Act.

The New York Health and Essential Rights Act amends existing labor law to permanently code regulations to prevent the spread of airborne infectious diseases like COVID-19.

It allows enforcement of wearing protective equipment such as masks and requires most larger companies to create health safety committees among their workforce.

The law takes place in 30 days.