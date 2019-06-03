Funding announced to help NY communities withstand future flooding, algal blooms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) – The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and Department of Environmental Conservation announced funding to help communities withstand future flooding and reduce harmful algal blooms.

Officials say $250,000 is available for County Soil and Water Districts and Regional Watershed Coalitions to provide approximately 40 training sessions for local communities.

Municipalities are encouraged to contact their local county Soil and Water Conservation District to learn more about these topics and the training programs. Visit https://www.nys-soilandwater.org/ to find county contact information.

The application and additional information can be found on Grants Gateway at https://grantsmanagement.ny.gov. Questions can be directed to Lauren Prezorski at Lauren.Prezorski@agriculture.ny.gov.