Five Upstate NY regions move to Phase Three of re-opening tomorrow

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo has given the green light for five regions in Upstate New York to move into Phase 3 of the re-opening tomorrow. Those regions include the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, North Country and the Southern Tier.

Phase 3 loosens restrictions on food services and personal care services. Of course when these businesses are able to re-open tomorrow they will still be required to take COVID precautions.

“We have the best experts that you can possibly have reviewing this. And, they have reviewed it and five regions will enter Phase 3 tomorrow,” said the Governor.

That means that indoor seating can begin in restaurants at 50 percent capacity. A max of 10 people per table is allowed. Tables must be 6 feet apart. Employees must wear a mask at all times, and customers must wear a mask unless seated. Personal care services like nail salons, tattoo and piercing businesses, massage therapy and spas are also able to open at 50 percent capacity. Waiting rooms will need to be closed, masks for customers and workers are required, and a six feet distance from others except during the service applies.

“I know businesses are anxious to open. Everybody is anxious to get the economy going. Please follow the guidelines. And, do what is permissible to do,” the Governor said.

As we head into summer the state is leaving the re-opening of public pools and playgrounds up to local governments. “If the positives are in a cluster in a neighborhood, a neighborhood that has that pool, don’t open the pool,” the Governor said.

As far as Upstate New York goes- Western New York and the Capital Region are still in Phase 2, but are expected to move to Phase 3 within the next few days.