Executive Order allows for in-person special education this summer in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Necessary, in-person special education instruction will be allowed in New York State this summer.

The change comes after an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

NEW: I just issued an Executive Order allowing necessary in-person special education instruction this summer. Any school district providing these services must follow all state and federal guidance. pic.twitter.com/zexmqSat6U — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 5, 2020

Frustration had been growing among parents of children with special needs as the Governor had given approval for summer camp, but summer school programs for kids with disabilities were still ordered closed and summer schools will continue through online learning.

NEWS10 ABC spoke with a local mom whose twin boys both live with autism, and one also has cerebral palsy. She said they had been going without therapy since March, and she was seeing significant regression.

“If they don’t go back until the fall, they’re going to regress to the point where it’s going to take ten times longer for them to even try to make it up.”

The new executive order will allow for in-person special education instruction to continue.

According to the order, a school district that provides the services must follow state and federal guidelines.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara told NEWS10 ABC, that while the executive order is a step forward, he would like to see Governor Cuomo do more for those with disabilities — such as allow students who are aging out of special education in school to have the option to attend for another year to make up for lost time.

