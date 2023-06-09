ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York officials responded to the air quality threat posed by Canadian wildfires. Air quality in New York City at one point was among the worst air in the world.

Commissioner for the State Department of Environmental Conservation Basil Seggos explained the threat posed to residents was unique. “We are a big and broad agency we usually fight fires here in New York we fight fires elsewhere it’s very unusual that we’re talking about advising New Yorkers about problems from fires in other states or countries,” said Seggos.

Also this week, Jeff Wice—an adjunct professor and senior fellow at New York Law School—gave details on the lawsuit regarding congressional district maps. The suit will determine if the district maps used in last year’s elections will be redrawn or remain for the decade.

“They are appealing that decision, maintaining that the courts last year were really incomplete in terms of how long the plan would last, whether it was an emergency plan put in place in the 2022 elections, or whether it should be used all the way through 2030,” said Wice. “The state courts were unclear on that, and that’s what’s being contested, in part, now.”

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York: