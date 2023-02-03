ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, Governor Kathy Hochul outlined her spending plan for the fiscal year 2024. The Governor’s proposed plan would spend $227 billion to tackle legislative priorities.

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who represents the 27th District, called the budget address “strong.” He explained that funding programs to combat violence at the community level are important. The budget would allocate $337 million for various gun violence reduction programs. He went on to say he hopes the governor calls on the Biden Administration to expedite work permits that would allow migrants living in New York City to participate in the economy of the state.

Another top priority for the Governor’s proposed budget was education. Brian Fessler, Director of governmental relations for the New York State School Boards Association, explained that “there’s a lot to be excited about” in the proposed budget regarding education funding. A 34.5 billion dollar investment in school aid has been proposed. Additionally, $2.7 billion has been proposed to fund the state’s Foundation aid formula. The funding would fully fund the formula for the first time in state history.

