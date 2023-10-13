ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, Israel’s war on Hamas is causing several impacts in New York. The Governor has pledged to increase security at places of worship as the war triggers reactions.

Grant Reeher, a Professor of Political Science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School, explained that the war sparked many reactions from both sides of the political spectrum in national politics. He believes the support from the Biden administration for Israel will cause division among the Democratic Party’s pro-Palestinian contingent.

“In the democratic party on its left wing, there has been increasingly in recent years, more criticism of the state of Israel and some of its policies, and support for Palestine and Palestinians and some of the efforts there to resist what Israel is doing.”

Also this week, Ryan McCall a lawyer with Tully Rinkey explained the hurdles prospective legal cannabis dispensaries face when looking to join the expanding industry.

“These are not cheap to open up, if you’re talking for the bare minimum dispensary, you’re looking at needing approximately 350,000 to 500,000 dollars just to really get started now there are programs out there that where you can apply for small business loans and things of that nature but you really do need to have a really have a relatively substantial amount of funds in order to get this process going.”

