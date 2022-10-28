ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, just weeks before the general election, a judge ruled New York’s new election law regarding absentee ballot canvassing before Election Day unconstitutional. Now a stay has been issued in the case.

Jamie DeLine spoke with Susan Lerner of Common Cause New York about what this means and the next steps in the lawsuit. Lerner said while the law was meant to speed up the ballot counting process the stay wont ultimately impact the election. An appeal of the lawsuit will be heard on November 1st, a week from Election Day on November 8th.

Also this week, the two candidates for New York Governor faced off in New York City for their first and only debate before the election. Grant Reeher a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School, spoke about how the candidates performed in the debate. Reeher explained while the two candidates touched on a variety of topics, they both could have spoken on additional issues impacting the state such as environmental policy.

