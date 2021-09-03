Empire State Weekly: Rent Relief, Eviction Moratorium Extension, and Movement on Marijuana

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, we do a thorough review of the Eviction Moratorium extension passed by the state legislature and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. The extension pushes the moratorium to January 15, 2022.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is managed by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Services.

Democratic Senator Brian Kavanagh who helped author the bill lays out the key protections for tenants, and new assistance on the way for landlords in New York. Kavanagh’s district covers Manhattan and Brooklyn saying “we hope every tenant in need applies to this program.” Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, who represents the Bronx also had a hand in the legislation, was also in our roundtable discussion, pointing out the new assistance for struggling landlords making the distinction “we want to make landlords whole, to the greatest extent possible, the money is never touched by the tenants, it goes directly to the landlords.”

We also took a closer look at the movement on the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.

This week Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the State Senate confirmed Tremaine Wright as Chair of New York’s Cannabis Control Board (CCB) and Christopher Alexander as Executive Director of the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

Tim Lake was joined by Lauren Rudick, a partner at Hiller, PC, who has been very closely involved with helping companies navigate the cannabis space in New York. Rudick discusses the finer legal points of what businesses should be doing now to prepare for the development of the state’s retail marijuana program.

Hunter Friedland, CEO of NY-based company Cirona Labs also joined the panel. Cirona is currently focused on CBD beverages, but is actively working to expand into THC in the state. He discusses the exciting opportunities to bring jobs and revenue into local communities.

