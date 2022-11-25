ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, the New York Education Department has required all public schools to remove and replace all mascots, team names, and logos with Native American imagery. Schools that do not comply are at risk of having school officers removed and state aid withheld.

Shannon Shine, the Superintendent of Schools for Mohonasen School District, explained that the district needs more information from the state before deciding their schools’ logos. Shine said the initial policy from the state lacked information on specific questions and concerns the Mohonasen School District had.

Also this week, Shiela Poole, the Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner, explained the renewed push to educate New Yorkers on adoption. The office is marking November as Adoption Awareness Month with its #BeTheChangeNY campaign. Their public information push happened as the state announced more than 4 million dollars to support adoption-related services.

