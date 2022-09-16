ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, we’re talking about state and county legislation to help those struggling with mental health in honor of September, which is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Suicide is now the third-leading cause of death among young adults, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Dr. Stephen Giordano, the Commissioner of the Albany County Department of Mental Health, talked about the new “Mind your Health” training program. It will train county employees to identify and aid those with mental health struggles. Giordano said he hopes other counties will see Albany’s example and add similar training for their employees.

Also this week, New York’s Department of Environment Conservation expanded efforts to monitor air pollution statewide. The effort comes ahead of increased focus on climate action during Climate Week, starting September 19. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos joined us to explain the significant impact that the recently passed federal Inflation Reduction Act has on climate efforts in New York.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York: