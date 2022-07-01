ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Primary results are in and the stage is set for New York’s Gubernatorial matchup this November. Gov. Kathy Hochul won the Democratic primary while Congressmember Lee Zeldin led the pack on the Republican side. This week on Empire State Weekly, Solomon Syed is joined by Rep. Zeldin to discuss the primary results and what’s next for his campaign.

We’re also breaking down the latest package of gun legislation taken up in a special legislative session at the Capitol. State lawmakers convened following the Supreme Court decision to roll back a longstanding provision for New York’s concealed carry law. Rep. Amy Paulin sponsored a number of the bills in the package and lays out the reasoning behind the new rules.

Another Supreme Court decision is also on the docket this week, following the ruling in West Virginia v. EPA. The Supreme Court ruling limits the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Solomon is joined by New York State Department of Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos to discuss the potential impacts the decision could have on New York’s emission-cutting mission.

To see these interviews, here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York: