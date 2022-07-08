ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, we’re looking at mounting opposition to New York’s latest round of gun legislation. A new package of bills was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, however, firearm advocates say they have more questions than answers regarding the implementation of these new rules.

Several of the laws go into effect in 90 days, meaning time is short to iron out enforcement and training. According to Tom King—president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association in East Greenbush—second amendment advocates have some particular concerns with how the bills were written. The NYSRPA is also working with the New York State Republican Party to pursue potential legal action against the package of legislation.

