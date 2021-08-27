Empire State Weekly: NY’s new governor and back-to-school planning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York state has a new governor, and one of her top challenges is getting kids back to school safely.

This week on Empire State Weekly we speak with two campaign strategists about the challenges Kathy Hochul will need to overcome as the 2022 Governor’s race draws near.

Richard Fife, has advised a long list of campaigns including being senior advisor to Carl McCall’s Gubernatorial campaign, Barack Obama’s 2008 New York campaign, and most recently chief strategist for Alvin Bragg’s historic victory in the Democratic primary for Manhattan District Attorney. Jake Dilemani, democratic strategist at Mercury public affairs who has worked on a number of campaigns including Andrea Stewart cousins.

We also discuss back-to-school planning and preparation with Peter Stuhlmiller, of the Kenmore Teachers Association in Western New York, and Cordelia Anthony, of the Farmingdale Federation of Teachers on Long Island. In addition to their roles as presidents of their respective local unions, Peter and Cordelia also are members of the NYSUT board of directors.

