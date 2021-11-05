Empire State Weekly: New York Begins Child Vaccine Rollout

(NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, New York State is now distributing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids, ages 5 to 11. The CDC authorizing the low dose shots this week after months of study by Federal and State medical experts. Governor Kathy Hochul says that parents should be consulting with their kids’ pediatricians if they have any concerns about the safety of the shots for young kids.

We speak with Dr. Emily Lutterloh, Director of Epidemiology for the New York State Department of Health, to gain more insight on the information available for New York parents to navigate through all the concerns about kids’ vaccines.

The Department of Health has preordered 380,000 low-dose vaccines for kids as the rollout is underway. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine—with 1/3 of the dosage than is given to adolescents and adults—was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 through 11 years of age.

We also dive into the results from New York’s General Election, which yielded a big win for state conservatives, as a majority of the statewide ballot proposals were rejected by voters. Proposals 1, 3, and 4, centered on redistricting and voting reform in New York State, failed to earn the votes necessary for approval. The rejected proposals were also the target of a large statewide advertisement campaign, telling New Yorkers to “Vote No”.

We hear from John Conklin from the New York State Board of Elections, who follows the numbers and voting trends, as well as Sarah Goff, Deputy Director of Common Cause, New York, a group who advocated for the passage of the proposals. The approved ballot proposals will be added to the state constitution in January.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend: